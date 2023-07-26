Commonwealth Professional Fellowships is offering opportunities for mid-career professionals from low and middle-income countries to work at a UK host organization for a professional development program.

The host organizations where the fellows will work cut across the nonprofit, healthcare, and academic sector. Some of these institutions are the British Geological Society, NHS Trust, Knowledge for Change, Universities of Lancaster, Salford, Bradford, and others.

The fellowship aims to identify talented individuals who have the potential to make a change and provide them with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in their given sector.

About the program

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship will contribute to the host organization costs, approved fares, and personal maintenance.

Nairametrics reliably gathers that the following will be paid for: Stipend (living allowance) payable monthly (or pro rata) for the duration of the award at the rate of £1,944 per month, or £2,397 per month for those who will work in organizations in the London metropolitan area.

Fellows are not allowed to engage in paid employment during the award, and the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) cannot provide support for staying in the UK after the fellowship.

These fellowships are offered under six development themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security, and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion, and opportunity

Who is eligible?

To be considered for these Fellowships, prospective applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria.

Mid-career professionals (with five years relevant work experience) working in organizations in low and middle-income Commonwealth countries.

Additionally, they must possess a minimum of five years full-time or equivalent part-time work experience in a profession related to the fellowship program’s subject.

Voluntary work experience will not be counted toward this requirement

The applicants must be currently employed at an organization they intend to return to after completing the fellowship

At least two references must be provided with one being from their current employer.

Participants should not have participated in a Commonwealth Professional Fellowship in the last five years and must not seek to pursue an academic research or study program, however, they may apply for programs of academic management unrelated to their research subject.

How to apply