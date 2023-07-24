Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its 2023 Q2 unaudited results showing pre-tax profits fell 72.95% to N169.9 million.

The company reported an operating loss of N3.2 billion in the quarter under review as costs escalated beyond revenues.

The result is on the back of a 22.79% increase in the inflation rate in June 2023 as businesses and their consumers have had to deal with the rising cost of goods and services.

Revenue for the quarter was N29.60 billion as against the N23.25 billion recorded in the same period last year representing an increase of 27.31%.

The revenue was driven by a rise in the company’s main business segments (food products and home & personal care).

Food Products delivered a revenue of N14.72 billion in the quarter compared to N10.43 billion same period last year. While revenue from Home & Personal Care was N14.88 billion compared to N12.81 billion same period last year.

Unilever recorded losses of N3.28 billion due to rising costs of sales as the company restructured costs are raw and packaging materials written off due to the stoppage of production in the home care category and associated redundancy costs.

Here are key highlights from the financial report