Chemical and Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Aramide Nwokediuko as Company Secretary.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by the MD, Bolarin Okunowo which was sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement:

Chemical and Allied Products PLC (the “Company” or “CAP”) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company’s shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CAP has approved the appointment of Mrs Aramide Nwokediuko as CAP’s Company Secretary/General Counsel effective July 21, 2023.

As the Company Secretary/General Counsel, Mrs Nwokediuko will guide and advise the Company and the Board in ensuring compliance with its legal, corporate governance and compliance requirements.

Profile of Mrs. Aramide Nwokediuko

Aramide Nwokediuko is a seasoned legal practitioner with 15 years of experience and expertise in company secretarial, compliance, corporate governance, intellectual property, legal advisory, and mergers & acquisitions across multiple industries.

In her most recent role, she was Group Company Secretary/Head of Legal/Chief Compliance Officer of CFAO Nigeria, a French conglomerate with 10 Nigerian subsidiaries specialising in automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and technology sectors.

In CFAO Nigeria, she was a key member of the Group’s Executive Committee responsible for defining, reviewing, and implementing the organisation’s strategy, and embedding a compliance culture across all CFAO Nigeria entities.

She was also actively involved in developing legal and compliance initiatives which impacted all 155 CFAO entities spread across Africa.

Aramide Nwokediuko spent over a decade with Banwo & Ighodalo, a top-tier law firm in Nigeria, where she was involved in some of the biggest acquisitions in the fast-moving consumer goods and the banking industries in Nigeria at the time.

Aramide Nwokediuko is passionate about the empowerment of women, most especially the girl child and has authored articles in leading publications and delivered presentations on the same.

She operates a social club called Dear Young Girl aimed at empowering and motivating young girls through articles and direct engagement.

She is an alumna of Queens College Yaba and the University of Lagos; and has leadership and executive certifications from the Said Business School at Oxford University, London School of Business and Finance, and George Mason University.

She takes over from Ms Ayomipo Wey, who remains in the UAC of Nigeria PLC group as Company Secretary/Group General Counsel.