The US African Development Foundation (USADF) is inviting applications from registered agricultural cooperatives, producer groups, processors, and enterprises in certain African countries for grant financing.

According to the foundation, these grants will be targeted to support projects which enhance the organization’s capabilities, increase revenues, create jobs, improve farmer incomes, and promote sustainable market-based growth.

USADF is offering this grant because of its commitment to supporting community-led strategies and partnering with local organizations in Africa for development. The foundation is accepting applications in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, successful applicants will be granted up to $250,000.

Eligibility criteria

The organization/ cooperative must have a successful track record of working together for at least 2 years, with a minimum of 200 active members or suppliers, and demonstrate the ability to effectively utilize grant funds.

The ownership and management must be in agreement on the problem to be addressed and commit to benefiting their community.

The organization must have basic functional management and financial controls for at least 2 years to show accountability for the granted funds.

Organizations must be 100% African-owned and led.

A successful proposal must:

Clearly define a market opportunity to increase revenues and incomes

Present a well-defined plan to achieve revenue and income growth within 2-4 years.

Be able to make substantial cash or in-kind contributions to the project.

Have a direct impact on hundreds of people and community members.

Identify a sustainable growth path beyond the USADF grant period.

Be open to innovative strategies, including new approaches and technologies, as well as complementary finance and information technology.

Applications that support women-owned organizations and youth-focused projects will receive special consideration.

To make a successful application, here are some things to note:

Submissions must include the organization’s financial statements for the last 2 years, registration documents, and a completed grant application form in either English or French.

Applications must be relevant to the specified sectors in each country.

Grant requests are not to exceed US $250,000.

All required documents should be sent in one email to the provided email address mentioned in the country’s call for proposals by the specified deadline.

You can read more about the grant here and access the grant application form via this link.

No deadline is specified for the application.