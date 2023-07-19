The Nigerian government through the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announced that it is amending the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations, 2019, to improve safety in the aviation industry.

Director-General, NSIB, Mr. Akin Olateru, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, during a stakeholders’ consultation forum on the amendment of the regulations.

This comes after some airlines recently had their operations suspended following an investigation by journalists into their usage of jet fuel and pilot overwork.

Amendment

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said the amendments would help to ensure that the Bureau’s Regulations align with the Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs), as contained in the ICAO Annex 1.

Mr. Olateru added that this would also address the challenges in aircraft accident investigation, the evolution of new technologies, and changes in the industry.

The air transport regulator added that changes included the transition to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in the Establishment Act of 2022.

Others, he said, were the competent authority, mandatory reporting system and voluntary reporting system, adding:

“The transition of the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) to the NSIB, a multi-modal safety investigation agency, was made possible by the provisions of the Act, “ .

What you should know

He also noted that some of the new provisions in the draft amended regulations include the provision of family assistance to accident victims and their families, and safety data collection and processing system.

“ All these and more will be discussed as we continue to consult to ensure updated and standardized regulations for the Bureau.

“This has been at the forefront of aviation safety promotion since its establishment, through the conduct of thorough accident investigation and timely release of reports,” he said.

In case you missed it

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently suspended the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft belonging to Max Air, a domestic carrier.

As a result of this suspension, all domestic flights operated by Max Air will be put on hold until the suspension is lifted.

Major findings believed to have caused the Max Air aircraft incident included;

Loss of main landing gear

“Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May 2023″.

Fuel contamination

“Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shut down on the ground at Yola Airport on the 7th of July 2023”.

High Exhaust Gas Temperature