The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar gained 6.58% to close at N742.93/$1 on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.

This represents the biggest daily gain we have seen since the revised I&E window was launched on July 14th, 2023. It is also the most daily gain since at least 2019.

FX turnover also rose a whopping 352% to close at 156.29 trillion the largest volume of forex traded since June 30th, 2023.

Despite closing stronger, the exchange rate still recorded an intra-day high of N831/$1 while the P2P black market rate fell to as low as N841/$1.

What this means: Nairametrics analysts indicate the weakening of the naira over the last 10 days may have triggered a supply in the I&E window

While there is no data to confirm this prognosis, the increase in forex turnover is a pointer to increased trading activities.

However, demand pressure continues to exert on the black market amidst the dearth of supply.

At N742.93/$1 the disparity between the exchange rate at the I&E window and the black market rate is between N80 and N100, one of the highest we have also recorded.

Inflationary Pressures: Exchange rate analysts also point to the galloping inflation rate as a major concern for exchange rate stability.

During the week, the National Bureau of Statistics reported an inflation rate of 22.79% which contrast with the stronger US inflation rate of 3%.

The wider the disparity the more naira is needed to purchase a dollar.

Meanwhile, the money supply also rose to over N64 trillion according to central bank data for June 2023.

Breakdown of data

I&E FX window – The exchange rate opened at N788.17/$1 and sold for as high as N831/$1. The naira also reached a low of N707.99 per dollar, indicating high volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The NAFEX exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar has closed at an average of N790.8/$1.

The sum of forex turnover at the I&E window rose by 352.36% to $156.29 million, from the turnover of $34.55 million traded last week Friday.

The total turnover that exchanged hands in the last twelve trading days is $1 billion, compared to the turnover value of $1.67 billion recorded in the same period in June 2023.

Parallel market: The Naira-US dollar exchange rate at the unofficial parallel market on Monday depreciated to N825 per dollar, compared to the average rate of N820/$1 on Friday.

The crypto P2P exchange market however weakened to the lowest level ever as it traded for as low as N841/$1 by 11 pm on Tuesday, July 14th, 2023.

The depreciation on the P2P market traded for about N818/$1 a day earlier but deteriorated to N831/$1 by Tuesday evening.

The naira weakened against the British Pound to N1095/£1. This was a downturn from the N1090/£1 rate recorded on July 14th, 2023, the last trading day before the weekend.

External Reserves: According to the latest data from the Central Bank, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves declined slightly to $34.047 billion as of July 13, 2023, compared to $34.061 billion on the previous day. This represents a minor decrease of 0.04% or $14 million in one day.