Kim Kardashian, America’s foremost influencer and reality TV star, is not only a fashion icon but also a successful entrepreneur and investor with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

As a global fashion icon and shrewd entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian has made strategic investments that have not only caught the attention of the media but also yielded significant returns.

If you are fascinated by Kim’s glamorous world, you now have the opportunity to combine your love for fashion and finance by exploring five stocks that align with Kim Kardashian’s investment choices over the years.

These stocks not only offer the potential for financial growth but also provide a connection to Kim Kardashian’s business ventures and fashion sensibilities.

Nairametrics delves into the world of Kim Kardashian stocks to unearth the opportunities available to Nigerians seeking to align their investment portfolios with her iconic money moves.

5. Adidas AG (ADDYY)

Christmas of 2017, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West gifted her some stocks.

The gift turned out to be a stockpile of 5 stocks with the industry’s biggest players.

One of the stocks happens to be 995 Adidas shares. As of 2017, Adidas was trading at around $100, but as of July 14, the shares stood at $97.1.

While Adidas and the Yeezy brand fell out last year, the German-based company remains a leading player in athletic and sports lifestyle products.

4. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Kim Kardashian’s stock portfolio also includes retail giant shares of Amazon.com, Inc. In December 2017, Amazon stocks sold for about $58.42. Based on the market information of Friday, June 14 Amazon stocks sits at $134.68.

The biggest stakeholder of Amazon.com, Inc. was Natixis Global Asset Management’s Harris Associates which owns a $2.4 billion stake in the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company’s products include books, music, computers, electronics, and numerous other products. Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos who is worth $157.3 billion according to Forbes.

3. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

The SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian also owns shares in Netflix, a streaming giant for movies and films.

Kim’s Netflix shares, acquired in 2017, have seen significant growth as the company continues to dominate the entertainment industry. Her Netflix shares in 2017 were purchased at an estimated $189.94 but currently sell at $441.91 based on data from the market price on Friday.

2. The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company shares in the stock portfolio gifted to Kim Kardashian by Kanye West back in 2017 was about 920, according to footage from her Instagram posts as shown by People magazine.

Despite facing challenges over the past five years, Disney’s strong intellectual property, global brand recognition, and long-term prospects make it an intriguing investment opportunity.

The Walt Disney Company shares were initially around $111.27 in December 2017 but have now dropped to a whimpering $88.62.

1. Apple Inc

Kim Kardashian also owns shares in Apple. Although details of her equity in the tech company are not known. Nairametrics analysed the estimated share price of the company in December 2017 at $42.

When compared with the current price of $190.69 as of July 14, 2023, it is a substantial increase over the years.

Apple, the tech behemoth, is the world’s leading technology company, boasting an impressive revenue of US$394.3 billion in 2022. Moreover, in March 2023, Apple takes the crown as the world’s biggest company by market capitalization

With its unrivalled size and depth, the US stock market presents a plethora of investment opportunities that span various sectors and industries.

Please note, that investing in stocks carries inherent risks, and thorough research and financial advice are essential before making any investment decisions.

Nigerian boss ladies can learn from Kim Kardashian’s strategic approach to investments and consider aligning their portfolios with these approved stocks to achieve their financial aspirations.