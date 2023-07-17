Bernard Arnault, the prominent figure in the global fashion industry and the second richest man in the world, encountered a significant setback recently, witnessing a substantial loss of $9.1 billion within a mere 24-hour period, as reported by Forbes.

As a result of this downturn, the LVMH CEO’s net worth currently stands at $237.7 billion.

Forbes Billionaire Index, a closely monitored source by Nairametrics, shed light on Arnault’s recent financial roller-coaster. Merely a week ago, his net worth skyrocketed, reaching an impressive $246 billion, signalling a remarkable increase.

However, this financial upswing proved to be short-lived, as the figures plummeted within a single day, illustrating the inherent volatility in the financial market, even for the wealthiest individuals.

Notably, on Friday, Forbes estimated that Bernard Arnault’s wealth had impressively surged by $23 billion, reaching a staggering $245.7 billion.

However, the subsequent drop, as observed by Nairametrics, showcases the ever-fluctuating nature of financial markets.

Why did Bernard Arnault lose $9.1B today?

A breakdown of his recent drop shows that Arnault’s worth fell by an estimated 3%. According to market reports, the share price for the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton fell to an estimated €859.00 ($965.71).

The LVMH previous share price closed at €892.30.

Christian Dior also recorded a share price drop of €798.00 from the initial €837.5 representing an estimated 4.72% fall.

The fall in shares is the aftermath of what Bloomberg reported as European stocks falling due to weak economic data from China hit risk sentiment, while investors turned to corporate earnings for clues on the impact of slowing global growth.

Bernard Arnault’s background

As one of the 5 billionaires dominating the $2.5 billion fashion industry, Bernard Arnault oversees LVMH and rules the Luxury Arena with 75 Fashion and Cosmetics Brands, Showcasing Icons like Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

LVMH, under his astute guidance, etched its name in history by acquiring the esteemed American jeweler, Tiffany & Co., for a staggering $15.8 billion in 2021. This momentous deal stands tall as the most substantial luxury brand acquisition ever recorded.

Adding to the allure of Arnault’s empire, his holding company Agache stands proudly behind the thriving venture capital firm, Aglaé Ventures.

This strategic investment powerhouse boasts a diverse portfolio that includes influential entities such as Netflix and the esteemed parent company of the viral sensation, TikTok, ByteDance.

The roots of Arnault’s entrepreneurial journey can be traced back to humble beginnings.

Bolstered by his father’s successful ventures in construction, Arnault took a bold step forward by investing $15 million from that very business to acquire the iconic Christian Dior back in 1984.

With Arnault at the helm, LVMH continues to epitomize luxury and sophistication, consolidating its position as an unrivalled leader in the realm of high-end fashion and beauty.

Bernard Arnault briefly became the world’s richest man after knocking Elon off the front-row seat of the Forbes billionaire ranking.

However, his net worth slumped and pushed him back into second place, with Elon regaining his status as the world’s richest man.