The Denys Holland Scholarship aims to support undergraduate students from any country to study at the University College, London.

The scholarship aims to support students who without the support of the scholarship would be unable to secure the funding required to study at UCL, and who can demonstrate their intention to make full use of the activities offered by UCL and the Student Union.

Additionally, recipients of the scholarship should demonstrate their commitment to actively participating in the various opportunities and initiatives provided by UCL and the Student Union.

Scholarship details

According to the scholarship body, eligible individuals from any country including Nigeria have the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree program in any subject of their choice at the University College London, in the United Kingdom.

Scholarship value/duration

Nairametrics can reliably gather that the scholarship is worth £9,000 per year for three years, subject to satisfactory academic progress.

Eligibility for applicants

Applicants should:

• hold an offer of admission to UCL for full-time undergraduate study commencing in September 2023, in any department.

• be in financial need.

• be able to demonstrate that they have broad interests and intend to be actively involved in and contribute to the life of the university.

Application instructions:

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must provide their UCL Student Number or UCAS Application Number for applications to be considered valid. Complete applications and supporting documentation should be submitted by email before 11.59 pm BST, Friday 21 July 2023.

It is important to visit the official website here and access the application form for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship. The form must be submitted to this email.

According to the scholarship authorities, the successful candidates will be notified by email in the middle of September after the committee meets in late August.