SERAP calls for the cancellation of the plan to spend N40 billion on luxury cars for members and N70 billion as “palliatives” for new members of the National Assembly.

SERAP criticizes the increase in the National Assembly budget, arguing that it violates fiduciary duties and neglects the welfare of over 137 million poor Nigerians affected by the removal of fuel subsidies.

SERAP threatens legal action if the requested measures are not taken within seven days, stating that the proposed spending is a breach of the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights obligations.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas “to drop the scandalous plan to spend N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70 billion as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”

The advocacy group has urged the National Assembly leaders to repeal the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to reduce the budget for the National Assembly by N110 billion, reflect the current economic realities in the country, and address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on the over 137 million poor Nigerians.

SERAP also urged them to “request President Bola Tinubu to present a fresh supplementary appropriation bill, to redirect the N110 billion to address the situation of the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, for the approval of the National Assembly.”

This disclosure is contained in a letter dated July 15, 2023, and signed by the Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, where he noted that this travesty and apparent conflicts of interest and self-dealing by members of the National Assembly must stop.

According to reports;

“While N70 billion ‘support allowance’ is budgeted for 306 new lawmakers, only N500 billion worth of palliatives is budgeted for 12 million poor Nigerians.

N40 billion is also allocated to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.”

SEARP to sue NASS within 7 days if.

SERAP said it was a fundamental breach of their fiduciary duties for members of the National Assembly to arbitrarily increase their budget and to use the budget as a tool to satisfy the lifestyle of lawmakers.

The letter from SERAP partly reads,

“It is a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office for members of the National Assembly to unjustifiably increase their budget at a time when over 137 million poor Nigerians are living in extreme poverty exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of this letter’s receipt and/or publication. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Rather than exercising their constitutional and oversight functions to pursue the public interest by considering bills to improve the conditions of the over 137 million poor Nigerians who are facing the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, the lawmakers seem to be looking after themselves.

“According to reports, no fewer than 107 units of the 2023 model of the Toyota Landcruiser and 358 units of the 2023 model of Toyota Prado would be bought for the use of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.

“The planned purchase is different from the official bulletproof vehicles expected to be purchased for the four presiding officers of the National Assembly.”

N110 billion different from already provided N281 billion

It said;