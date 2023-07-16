Twitter’s Chief Executive, Elon Musk, said that the microblogging site recorded a 3.5% increase in active usage in the last week.

Coming at a time Mark Zuckerberg launched the Twitter-like app, Threads, data released by Musk showed that Twitter was not affected by the hype of its new rival platform which crossed 100 million signups in the first 5 days of its launch.

According to Musk, in the same week, Twitter’s global active usage seconds jumped by 3.55% week over week to 339.06 billion as of Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to the data he shared on the site, the majority of active users, nearly 87% were using Twitter on mobile. The data also shows that users in Japan spent the most time on Twitter at 68.63 billion seconds.

Ad revenue sharing commenced.

The release of the user data by Musk also coincided with the platform’s commencement of ad revenue sharing with content creators, a development that will encourage many users to stay on Twitter. The platform is now paying creators for a share of the ad revenue earned from ads served in the replies to their posts.

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions each month for the last 3 months are eligible to join.

According to Musk, the first round of creator payouts will total $5 million and will be cumulative from February onward. These payouts will be delivered via Stripe.

What creators are receiving?

Some creators who received their first payment took to the platform to announce how much they have been paid. Writer Brian Krassenstein, who has about 750,000 followers, claims that Twitter paid him $24,305.

SK, a creator with about 230,000 followers, claims to have earned $2,236 from Twitter; political commentator Benny Johnson, with 1.7 million followers, says he earned $9,546. Twitter’s payouts are determined by tweet impressions.

Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Clair (710,000 followers) said that she earned $7,153, and according to her “napkin math,” she had around 840 million impressions from February through July.

That would make her rate about $0.0085 CPM (cost per mile), or $8.52 per million impressions.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the payout, Twitter said the content creator must have subscribed to Twitter Blue or be a verified organization.

In addition, such a creator must have “at least 5 million impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months” and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.

The monetization has, however, not been extended to any African country.