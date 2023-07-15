Asiko Energy Holdings Limited recently shared insights on converting Nigerian cars to run on autogas (LPG).

They focused on popular models like the Toyota Corolla, assessing autogas competitiveness and fuel cost using a Naira per kilometre metric.

By converting multiple Corollas with kits from two manufacturers, they gathered data on performance enhancement.

Additionally, they evaluated the economic viability of CNG truck heads compared to diesel units in their fleet.

Asiko Energy’s findings

Based on a comprehensive 12-month study conducted by Asiko Energy, the following findings were revealed:

Autogas emerges as a strong competitor to non-subsidized petrol. It offers a compelling alternative that can effectively replace traditional fuel options.

Vehicles that run on autogas exhibit significant fuel cost savings of up to 30% compared to conventional fuels.

CNG truck heads present an economically viable option when compared to equivalent diesel units.

The cost savings associated with CNG trucks surpassed 50%, making them an attractive choice for businesses.

In a recent webinar hosted by Asiko Energy, the importance of selecting suitable autogas LPG conversion kits for cars was emphasized.

These conversion kits should be chosen based on factors such as the car model, power requirements, and the number of cylinders.

What to look out for in a standard conversion kit

When purchasing an autogas LPG conversion kit for cars, it is essential for users to ensure that the kit includes several crucial components.

These components are the electronic control unit (ECU), the regulator, the changeover switch, the manifold absolute pressure (MAP) sensor, the multivalve, and the level sensor.

The electronic control unit (ECU) is a vital part of the conversion kit, responsible for managing and controlling the autogas system’s operation.

The regulator regulates the flow of autogas from the tank to the engine, ensuring optimal fuel delivery.

The changeover switch allows the driver to switch between autogas and traditional fuel options conveniently.

Another important component is the manifold absolute pressure (MAP) sensor, which measures the pressure inside the intake manifold and helps the ECU determine the appropriate fuel-air mixture ratio.

The multivalve serves as a safety feature, preventing the escape of autogas in emergencies or accidents.

The level sensor is responsible for accurately measuring the autogas level in the tank, providing the driver with essential information.

Why use autogas?

Autogas offers a driving experience that is the same as or even superior to fuel options. In addition, autogas tanks are compact and seamlessly integrated into vehicles, ensuring that trunk space is not compromised.

Furthermore, the conversion process to autogas does not require sacrificing performance or range.

One noteworthy advantage of autogas is its non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, and non-corrosive properties.

Unlike conventional gasoline, autogas is environmentally friendly and poses no harm to human health.

Autogas fuel tanks are also highly durable, being 20 times more puncture-resistant and capable of withstanding significantly higher-pressure levels.

When it comes to environmental impact, autogas outshines regular fuel options. It emits fewer CO2 emissions and pollutants, improving air quality and reducing carbon footprint.

To ensure safety during the conversion process, it is crucial for users to take certain precautions.

First, they should invest in high-quality conversion kits to guarantee reliable performance.

Also, utilizing the expertise of trained technicians is vital to ensure the proper installation and functioning of autogas systems.

Then, selecting suitable gas for conversion is essential for optimal results.

Lastly, conducting periodic inspections helps to identify any potential issues and maintain the safety and efficiency of the autogas system.