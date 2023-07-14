VFD Group Plc, one of the nations leading sector-agnostic investment firms, has confirmed that the Shareholders of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc have approved Mr Nonso Okpala, the Group Managing Director of the VFD Group, as a new Non-Executive Director of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc at their sixty-second annual general meeting held in Lagos earlier today.

As a Non-Executive Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr. Okpala is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position.

His extensive knowledge of financial markets and his in-depth understanding of investments would enable him to provide innovative direction and counsel to the NGX’s mission to provide investors with a robust, stable, and transparent trading platform.

The Shareholders have reaffirmed the confidence of the Nigerian Exchange Group in Mr. Okpala’s commitment and dedication to ensuring that the NGX plays a leading role in the nation’s economic development in line with the current administration’s push for accelerated economic rejuvenation and inclusive prosperity.

Okpala remarked, “It is an honour to join the NGX board. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the financial markets.

“I am eager to work with NGX’s talented team and to support their efforts to increase investor confidence, transparency, and efficiency.”