The Kano State Government has expressed strong dissatisfaction with allocating the Federal Government’s N500 billion palliative to support small-scale industries across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Nairametrics reports that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano stated this concern during a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the Government House.

The meeting took place as part of the commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives, which highlighted the significant role of cooperatives in promoting economic and social development.

Alleges unequal distribution across regions

The Kano Cooperative Society expressed their concerns about the unfair distribution of the funds but pledged their support to the state government’s efforts in addressing poverty-related challenges.

According to the Governor, its distribution on the issue of the N500 billion funds was heavily biased, with Lagos State receiving the highest share of 47 per cent.

Followed closely by Lagos state is the South-South Zone with 17 per cent, while other regions received significantly lower percentages.

The governor stated the distribution as being unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal, and called for immediate action to rectify the situation.

He urged the relevant authorities and members of the National Assembly to address the issue and take appropriate measures against those responsible for the unequal distribution.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting Cooperative Societies in their efforts to alleviate poverty and regain influence.

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo echoed the administration’s goal of eradicating poverty in Kano State and emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring the equitable distribution of resources and opportunities across all regions of the country.