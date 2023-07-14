Recent studies have emphasized the significance of obtaining a full 8 hours of sleep to mitigate the risk of various health ailments.

Interestingly, even the world’s most prominent billionaires are taking this advice to heart.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, have recently disclosed that they prioritize getting approximately 8 hours of sleep each night.

However, achieving this optimal rest comes with a hefty price tag of over $3,000 for a technologically advanced mattress offered by Eight Sleep Inc.

Elon Musk expressed his endorsement of the company’s product through a tweet, indicating his interest in utilizing their innovative technology.

Additionally, Zuckerberg, the founder of the Threads App, vouched for the effectiveness of Eight Sleep in enhancing his sleep routine.

Interestingly, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla joined the conversation, responding with “Me too” on Twitter.

Eight Sleep, a startup in the sleep industry, offers a range of “intelligent sleep tech” features.

These include monitoring and analyzing sleep patterns, automatic temperature adjustments with individual heating and cooling for each side of the bed, and a built-in alarm that gradually awakens users through temperature changes and subtle chest-level vibrations.

Incorporating advanced technology into the sleep experience, Eight Sleep aims to provide users with a comprehensive solution for achieving better sleep quality and promoting overall well-being.

According to the startup, its tech mattress, “the Pod” which costs $3,350 automatically heats or cools before bedtime.

“So you get into bed comfortably and fall asleep faster. If you sleep with a partner, their side will automatically set to their temperature preferences as well.”

Recall in 2019 that Mark Zuckerberg posted about designing a sleep box for his wife, Priscilla.

This was due to the fact that she often struggled to sleep due to fears of waking up late.

The Meta billionaire disclosed that he decided to design a sleep box that will serve as a gentle

Being a mom is hard, and since we’ve had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night.

“She’ll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can’t fall back asleep.

So I worked on building her what I call the “sleep box”. It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -visible enough that if she sees it she’ll know it’s an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won’t wake her up if she’s still sleeping.