Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu assured Nigerians on Wednesday that his administration will provide palliatives for Nigerians to contain the shocks of the fuel subsidy removal.

This was disclosed by the President on Wednesday when he received members of the Class of 1999 Governors, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The President added that his decision to phase out the subsidy was taken in the best interest of the country, and to guarantee future prosperity.

Class 99 Governors

President Bola Tinubu received members of the Class of 1999 Governors, who paid him a courtesy visit and led by former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

18 of the former governors were present at the Council Chambers where the President met them.

Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, also belong to the class.

Tinubu appealed for more patience from Nigerians, saying the government would increase efforts to alleviate the pains of the subsidy removal speedily.

Palliatives

President Tinubu also noted that his administration will ensure a fool-proof social security structure that would not be compromised, especially in cash-transfer, he said:

“I understand that our people are suffering, yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the baby.

“Relief comes after the pain, Nigeria is being reborn, it is a rebirth of the country for the largest number, over a few smugglers.

“Please tell the people to be a little patient, the palliative is coming. I am doing the arithmetic; I don’t want the cash transfer to fall into the wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult.

“In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country,’’

National Unity

Tinubu added that his administration must put the country in the right direction adding that No European, no Bretton Woods Institution will do it for us.