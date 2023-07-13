Studio, the revolutionary cloud-based video conferencing platform, has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 5000 active users.

Renowned for its superior video and audio capabilities, seamless screen sharing, and real-time collaboration tools, Studio has swiftly emerged as the preferred choice for virtual meetings, webinars, remote collaborations, and online classes.

Developed by VigiLearn Technologies, a leading software-as-a-service business, Studio was initially conceived as an in-house live class platform embedded within VigiLearn’s renowned learning management system, Ediify.

However, the platform was further enhanced to overcome the common challenges faced by team members utilizing video conferencing tools. As a result, Studio now offers a suite of unique features that set it apart from other platforms.

Noteworthy highlights include shared notes, presentation download and preload, random user selection, and search during playback. By streamlining communication and facilitating seamless information sharing, Studio empowers users to collaborate effortlessly across various tasks.

Since its soft launch by VigiLearn Technologies last year, Studio has gained significant popularity among businesses, educators, and individuals seeking a reliable and user-friendly video conferencing solution.

To date, the platform has facilitated over 3000 meetings, solidifying its reputation as a dependable choice.

Onyekachi Ginger-Eke, CEO and Co-founder of VigiLearn Technologies expresses delight at the overwhelming response Studio has received. Ginger-Eke states,

“We are thrilled to witness such a positive response to Studio. Surpassing the 5000 active user mark is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable video conferencing experience, ensuring that everyone can collaborate effortlessly anytime, anywhere.”

Guided by the expertise of co-founders Onyekachi Ginger-Eke and Femi Shonubi, VigiLearn Technologies has effectively harnessed its collective wealth of experience in strategic business management and the deployment of business and IT solutions across diverse industries.

Under Ginger’s leadership, Studio has become an indispensable tool for businesses and individuals seeking to maintain connectivity in today’s dynamic work environment.

The platform’s user-friendly interface and array of features designed to foster engagement and teamwork have earned it widespread acclaim.

“Our objective is to empower people to achieve flexibility in their lives by facilitating collaboration during work, learning, or simply living life,” explains Ginger.

Femi Shonubi, CTO and Co-founder, sees the attainment of the 5000-user milestone as a clear indication of the exceptional user experience that Studio offers. Femi shares his enthusiasm, stating,

“Studio app’s achievement of 5000 subscribers is truly exciting for us. It is a reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering an exceptional user experience that resonates with our audience.

This milestone marks a significant stepping stone for our future growth and development, and we remain committed to continuously enhancing our app to meet the evolving needs of our subscribers.”

To provide users with a comprehensive experience of Studio’s distinctive features and their benefits for communication needs, the platform offers a free 30-day trial period for businesses.

During this trial, users have unlimited meeting hours and the ability to create additional meeting rooms for all their engagements.

After the expiration of the trial period, users can select from a range of corporate subscription plans and pay a monthly fee ranging from $7 to $12 for bespoke plans for specific needs.

Experience the future of collaboration, visit Studioapp.net today!