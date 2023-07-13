CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Ltd, in partnership with Nigerian distributor SKLD, held a groundbreaking dealers conference on Friday at Four Points by Sheraton in Lagos to underscore the significance of genuine CASIO calculators.

With a resolute focus on fighting counterfeit/fake products, the event had in attendance prominent stakeholders across the education sector, distributors, and notable CASIO headquarters representatives, including General Manager, Mr Koji Shinjo and Senior Education Specialist Koichi Danjo from Educational Sales and Planning Department, CASIO headquarters, Japan.

Commenting on the event, the Managing Director of CASIO Middle East and Africa, Takashi Seimiya, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to providing genuine calculators.

“Through backing teachers and fostering collaborations, CASIO is championing the fight against counterfeit/fake calculators while meeting the rising demand for genuine ones in the Nigerian market.

“We are not only equipping teachers across the country with the necessary skills to effectively integrate CASIO technology into their classroom lessons but also ensuring Nigerian students have equal opportunities and a level playing field in their academic pursuits.”

The dedication to supporting students aligns with CASIO’s broader vision of nurturing global competitiveness and preparing them to thrive in an interconnected world

The event shed more light on the remarkable benefits of the CASIO Model School Project and how the initiative has been designed to cultivate critical and high-order thinking skills required for 21st-century education, and also empower students with the tools they need to thrive in the modern world.

Among the notable contributions of CASIO, collaborations with the Lagos State Ministry of Education took centre stage. Notably, CASIO donated the CASIO Lab facility to the Lagos State Education Resource Center, benefiting over 2000 teachers who have undergone specialized training to date.

SKLD Integrated Services highlighted their expansion efforts and commercial intents with the Exam body NECO which promises in excess of NGN6 billion to 9 billion annually.

They are also working on a few other engagements with Lagos State and Lead City University, in Ibadan which is capable of delivering a revenue of more than NGN210 Million.

Several other expansion targets were mentioned which include the Port Harcourt and Abuja markets which will provide revenue opportunities to distributors that are willing to partner with them.

During the event, SKLD in partnership with CASIO recognized and rewarded the top 6 Sales contributors to their business in the last financial year.

This significantly lifted the mood in the audience and has given the others the much-needed impetus to drive better business margins in the present and coming financial year.

As part of the event agenda, the CASIO team demonstrated how to easily identify CASIO genuine calculators.

They emphasized the importance of using genuine calculators and highlighted the inherent dangers of relying on counterfeit alternatives, explaining that by using fake calculators, users not only risked obtaining incorrect results but also jeopardized the integrity of their calculations.

CASIO’s product demonstration served as an eye-opening experience, urging dealers to prioritize the sale of CASIO genuine calculators.

The conference served as a testament to CASIO’s dedication to the Nigerian market, marking a significant milestone in the fight against fake/counterfeit calculators and the promotion of genuine learning tools.

About CASIO

CASIO is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics and educational technology. With a commitment to innovation and quality, CASIO has consistently delivered products that enhance education, support learning, and inspire creativity.

Through its collaboration with educational institutions and ministries, CASIO continues to empower students and educators worldwide with advanced tools and resources.