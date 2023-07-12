Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has fulfilled its debt service obligations by redeeming a $500 million Eurobond on its scheduled due date of July 12, 2023.

This redemption marks another milestone in Nigeria’s successful debt management operations and planning.

Nairametrics first reported that the $500 million Eurobond which was due for repayment this month in line with the terms.

The bond was obtained 5 years ago at a coupon rate of 6.375% per annum. Eurobond debts are typically paid out of the country’s external reserves or via a special fund designated for external bond repayments.

According to the DMO, the latest redemption now means Nigeria has now repaid a total of $1.8 billion in securities in the International Capital Market (ICM) over the past six years.

As earlier reported by Nairametrics, this is not the first time Nigeria is repaying Eurobonds. In July 2018, the country redeemed a $500 million Eurobond, followed by another $500 million Eurobond in January 2021.

Additionally, Nigeria successfully redeemed a $300 million Diaspora Bond in June 2022.

See excerpts from BPE confirmation of the payment

“The Eurobond was issued in July 2013 (as part of a dual-tranche USD1 billion Eurobond) for a tenor of ten (10) years at a coupon of 6.375% per annum.

Nigeria had previously redeemed a USD500 million Eurobond in July 2018, another USD500 million Eurobond in January 2021, and a USD300 million Diaspora Bond in June 2022. These, together with the USD500 million Eurobond redeemed today, bring the total amount of securities redeemed by Nigeria in the International Capital Market (ICM) to USD1.8 billion.

Nigeria’s successful redemption of its Eurobonds and Diaspora Bond in the

ICM over the past six (6) years is a demonstration of its strong debt management operations and planning.”

With the redemption of the $500 million Eurobond, Nigeria continues to strengthen its position as a responsible borrower in the international arena and reaffirms its commitment to sound financial management practices.