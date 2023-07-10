FBNH Holdings stock hit a 52-week high on Monday 10th July 2023 as investors continued to react positively to the shareholder jostling.

The share price of the bank hit N22.3 per share more at the close of trading gaining 9.85%. In addition, 198 million units of shares valued at N4.42 billion were traded.

FBN Holdings has witnessed huge trading activities since Barbican Capital Limited acquired 13.3% of the company as previously announced by Nairametrics.

Recall that Nairametrics had reported that over 4 billion units of FBN Holdings Plc shares were been traded on the NGX on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The trade valued at over N90 billion was one of the largest single trades recorded for the stock this year.

It was later revealed that the Former Chairman of FBN Holdings, Oba Otudeko was behind the transaction as the shares were moved from 26 different accounts.

Shares of FBN Holdings closed today’s trading activities at N22.3 per share as its market capitalization hit N800 billion.

FUGAZ on the rise

The rally in FBN Holdings also led to a rally of other tier 1 banks stocks known as FUGAZ rising as each reached a 52-week high during today’s trading session.

UBA Plc hit 52 week high as the stock rose to N15.6, however, it closed the day at N14.9 per share which is a rally of 4.93% from the previous day’s session. Its market capitalization closed at N509.6 billion.

Access Holdings rose to N19.85 during the day’s trading session to hit 52 weeks’ high. However, the stock could not maintain the momentum as it closed the day at N18.9 which is a marginal rise of 0.8% from the previous day’s trading session. Its market capitalization closed at N671.8 billion.

GTCO experienced mixed results in today’s session. Its stock initially rose to N37.5 per share which is the highest the stock had gained in the past year.

However, the stock closed the day negative at N36 per share which is a decline of -1.91% from the previous day’s session. Its market capitalization closed at N1.06 trillion.

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank had a similar trading activity as GTCO. Its stock initially rose to N36.4 which is a 52-week high.

However, it turned negative as it declined by -1.44% from the previous day’s session to close at N34.8 per share.

The stock’s market capitalization closed at N1.09 trillion.