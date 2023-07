Governor Sanwo-Olu re-opened the Apongbon bridge on Saturday, July 8, over 15 months after it was closed due to an unfortunate fire outbreak at the market in that axis and its environs.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that maintenance work would continue on the infrastructure, which would lead to intermittent closures in the coming months.

He said continuous trading activities under the bridge would no longer be permitted to prevent further damage to the flyover and issued a 7-day ultimatum to all traders and illegal squatters to remove their belongings and vacate the space under the Eko Bridge.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, announced the reopening of the Apongbon bridge section of Eko Bridge in the state, over 15 months after it was closed due to an unfortunate fire outbreak at the market in that axis and its environs.

The reopening of the bridge will bring huge relief to motorists and commuters who have endured months of pain transiting in and out of Lagos Island as well as end a long wait for the use of the section of that bridge.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet posted by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his official Twitter account.

Eko Bridge is one of the three bridges linking the mainland to the Island of Lagos.

Intermittent closures due to maintenance

Scores of excited commuters, on Saturday evening, received Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Federal Comptroller of Works, Engr. Olukorede Keisha, at a drive-through ceremony for the reopening of the flyover.

Sanwo-Olu said the repair at the Apogbon axis had been completed, but disclosed that maintenance work would continue on the infrastructure, which would lead to intermittent closures in the coming months.

The Governor conveyed the Federal Government’s apology to Lagos residents for the delay in getting the bridge back to use, stressing that it would be risky to reopen the bridge without proper reconstruction of the damaged section.

Sanwo-Olu said: “ It is with great delight to announce that we have carried out comprehensive tests with the contractor from the Federal Ministry of Works and we believe that the Apogbon section of the Eko Bridge can now be opened for motorists. But the maintenance work on the entire bridge has not been completed. There are lots of bearings that still need to be reinforced along the entire stretch of the infrastructure.

“In future, there will be more intermittent closures at different sections of the bridge but the period may not be longer than one or two weeks. This is necessary for us to jerk up the bridge and complete the maintenance work. We are reopening the bridge to bring relief to road users, who have endured hardship due to the repair work.”

The Governor said the contractor handling the work would also be reconstructing ancillary roads along the corridor to prevent further misuse of the bridge.

No more trading activities under the bridge, issues 7-day ultimatum

Sanwo-Olu said continuous trading activities under the bridge would no longer be permitted to prevent further damage to the flyover.

The Governor issued a 7-day ultimatum to all traders and illegal squatters to remove their belongings and vacate the space under the Eko Bridge. He directed the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) to clear any illegal structure found under the bridge after the ultimatum.

He said: “We are using this medium to warn those trading under the bridge that we will not tolerate any form of illegal activities under this bridge and other bridges in the State. The bridges are important assets to the State and we cannot fold our arms and allow a few people to destroy them.

“We have seen the effect which the destruction of Eko Bridge caused the entire city. We cannot afford to have these bridges shut down again because of illegal activities. We will clear all squatters from Ijora Olopa to Costain and there will be zero tolerance for market activity under the bridge.”

Comprehensive repairs of Eko Bridge to continue

Keisha thanked Lagos State Government for collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Works to hasten up the repair work on the bridge, noting that the reopening of the bridge was made possible because of the intervention of the State Government.

She said comprehensive maintenance work had already started on Eko Bridge before the fire incident happened, which made the contractor abandon the work to focus on the damaged sections. Having repaired the parts damaged by the fire, Keisha said the contractor would continue the maintenance work to reinforce the bridge for public safety.

She said: “The reopening of the bridge would not have been possible if the Lagos State Government had not come to our rescue. If not for the intervention of the State Government, what is happening here would not be achieved. We appreciate this collaboration and timely support. Having considered the hardship on motorists, Governor Sanwo-Olu brought the machinery of the State to the assistance of the Federal Government and get the work done.”

What you should know

Recall that the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23, 2022, due to the activities of the traders, leading the state government to temporarily shut Eko Bridge and issue an eviction notice to traders with shops under the burnt bridge.

The Lagos State Government had in April 2022, demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge, in Lagos Island after the expiration of the ultimatum they issued to those traders to vacate the area.

Efforts to complete the repair works on the Apongbon Bridge by December 2022 were stalled by another fire that affected the Ijora Olopa section of the Eko Bridge on November 4.

After several delays, the Federal Government set July 15 as the new deadline for the completion of repair works and reopening of both Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos State to traffic.

This was further reviewed on July 9 by the Federal Government in order to relieve the stress commuters have undergone for almost one year since the bridges were closed after the Apongbon section was gutted by fire and later the Ijora Olopa section.