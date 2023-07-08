An Independent Committee of Anambra State set up to investigate the UTME result of Ejikeme Mmesoma has said her result is fake.

According to the investigation of the independent panel, Mmesoma admitted she manipulated the fake results by herself using her phone.

“The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with an aggregate score of 362 are fake as buttressed by significant variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name, and other infractions,”

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using herself using her phone.

The Panel also noted that the Principal of the Anglican Girls’ Secondary School (which Mmesoma finished) was disappointed at her actions. They had also recommended a therapy session for her.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo psychological counselling and therapy. We hope that this unearthing of the truth as we have discovered will go a long way in correcting the sentiments, misconceptions, and deceptions that have been in the public domain.”

Back Story

Recall that Nairametrics reported that JAMB had accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of manually inflating her score from 249 to 362 and parading herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This controversy had caused widespread reactions as the exam body had also barred Ejikeme Mmesoma from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.

The House of Representatives had also intervened as members of the lower chamber expressed concerns that JAMB acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for 3 years.

What You Should Know

Mmesoma had in a viral video dismissed allegations that she manipulated her 2023 UTME result, saying that she printed her result from the JAMB portal.

The student, who insisted that her aggregate score is 362, said the allegation has left her “‘traumatized,” adding that she is not capable of forging her result.

She said that since nursery school, she has been taking first, noting that she is not an illiterate girl that will go and forge her result. She pointed out that she even scored over 300 in her common entrance exam.