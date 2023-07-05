The House of Representatives has intervened in the ongoing drama between the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who had been accused of inflation her scores by the examination body.

Members of the lower chamber expressed concerns that JAMB acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for 3 years.

They said the girl may have been manipulated by an adult.

The House subsequently set up an adhoc committee to investigate the matter and asked JAMB to stay action until the green chamber concludes its investigation.

