It has come to our attention that there are several rumours and misinformation in circulation regarding a possible business combination between Premium Pension Limited and another Pension Fund Administrator.

We would like to assure you that the interest of our customers remains our top priority in any decision we make.

With over N1 trillion Assets under Management (AUM) and a track record of consistent above-industry average investment performance and growth, our fundamentals and projections remain very strong.

Any consideration around our future growth plans will be in line with our aspirations and shall take into account the interest of our stakeholders.

While discussions are ongoing, no definitive Agreement has been reached yet and due processes are being followed. The proposed combination, if it materializes is aimed at bolstering our market position and deepening our pension services so that we can serve you better.

Some potential benefits include:

A larger pool of pension assets that can be invested more efficiently for improved returns.

An expanded product range and more innovative pension solutions.

Economies of scale that can translate to lower costs and better customer value.

A stronger institution that is better able to weather economic cycles and changing industry dynamics.

Our objective remains to provide the best pension services and exceed your expectations

Please be assured that we value our loyal customers and will keep you updated on any major developments. In the meantime, we encourage you to ignore any rumours and speculations. For official updates and clarifications please refer only to our official communication channels

We thank our customers for your continued trust and patronage. Our team remains at your service should you have any questions or require further information.

Signed,

Management

Premium Pension Limited.

https://youtu.be/1CnMYxS9UDg