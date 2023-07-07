Liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, Greenville LNG has announced the successful installation of an LNG tank and other equipment at the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP) in Borno state.

The company made the announcement via its official social media page earlier today, Friday, July 7.

According to Greenville LNG, the installation of the equipment on the MEPP project site was on schedule and was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. The company stated:

“We are pleased to announce that Greenville LNG, in partnership with NNPC, has achieved a successful and on-schedule installation of the LNG tank and equipment at the Maiduguri Power Plant. This collaborative project holds great promise for driving positive economic growth and creating new business opportunities in Borno, Maiduguri.

“The successful completion of this endeavour further underscores Greenville’s steadfast commitment to leadership in the oil and gas sector and its unwavering dedication to promoting the utilization of gas in Nigeria.”

Backstory

In September 2021, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) initiated the construction of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) in Borno State. This project was a response to the destruction of power infrastructure in the state by insurgents, resulting in the loss of electricity for numerous households and businesses.

The damaged infrastructure included 330 KVA and 132 KVA electricity lines along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads.

During the foundation laying ceremony, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, announced that the power plant would generate 50 MW of electricity. The generation would be achieved through modular design GE TM2500 trailer-mounted, mobile power units running on natural gas and diesel.

However, it is worth noting that since Borno State lacks natural gas resources, the supply of gas would be facilitated through virtual gas pipelines, and this is where Greenville LNG comes into the picture.

Additionally, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has already granted approval for NNPC’s application to establish the 50 MW power station. The license granted by NERC is renewable after a period of ten years.

Later, in November 2022, Abubakar Aliyu, the former Minister of Power under the Buhari administration, granted a power generation license to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited. This license authorized NNPC to establish and operate the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) in Borno State.

What you should know

Nigeria has been actively pursuing gas monetization strategies. This involves the conversion of natural gas resources into value-added products, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Also, the establishment of gas-based industries, such as fertilizer plants and power generation facilities, have been key components of Nigeria’s gas monetization efforts.

