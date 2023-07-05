Premium Pensions Ltd has denied what they called “several rumours” and “misinformation” regarding a possible business combination with an unnamed entity.
The company however confirmed discussions are ongoing, possibly about a “takeover plan” but that “no definitive agreement” had been reached.
Premium Pension also confirmed that a business combination was being proposed suggesting it plans to either be acquired or enter a merger with another entity, possibly in the pension fund administrator business.
See excerpts of the press release
- “It has come to our attention that there are several rumours and misinformation in circulation regarding a possible business combination between Premium Pension Limited and another Pension Fund Administrator.
- We would like to assure you that the interest of our customers remains our top priority in any decision we make.
- With over N1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and a track record of consistent above industry average investment performance and growth, our fundamentals and projections remain very strong.
- Any consideration around our future growth plans will be in line with our aspirations and shall take into account the interest of our stakeholders.
- While discussions are ongoing, no definitive Agreement has been reached yet and due processes are being followed.
- The proposed combination, if it materlalizes, Is aimed at bolstering our market position and deepening our pension services so that we can serve you better. “
More to follow….
