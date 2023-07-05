The transport sector in Nigeria represents about 24% of in-scope carbon emissions every year and 72% of these emissions come from passenger vehicles.

As the fuel price hits historic highs, commuters are starting to feel the pinch of increasing transport fares. The typical Nigerian commuter already spends up to 40% of their income on transport. Thankfully, there’s a better, more sustainable alternative: electric taxis and buses.

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability and eco-friendly transportation, Possible EVS, Nigeria’s pioneering innovation and sustainable mobility company, announces the launch of the country’s first-ever electric vehicle taxi service, EV Taxi.

With an initial fleet of 30 units, the company has plans to expand to at least 20,000 electric taxis across major Nigerian cities by 2028, revolutionizing public transport in Nigeria.

The e-taxis will provide Nigerians with a sustainable transport alternative, support the country’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and contribute to the global fight against climate change.

“The launch of our e-taxis is a significant step towards realizing the full potential of electric mobility in Nigeria,” says Mosope Olaosebikan, founder and CEO of Possible EVS. “Our vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art features, including spacious interiors, advanced safety systems, and user-friendly technology.”

“We’re also building a robust fast-charging infrastructure,” Mosope continues, “to ensure convenient access to charging stations and reduce concerns about range anxiety. With our e-taxis, Nigerians can expect a seamless and comfortable travel experience.”

Unlike ICE vehicles (i.e., vehicles that run on fuel), electric vehicles have lower operating costs, as electricity is generally cheaper than petrol and diesel — not to mention several other benefits like reduced carbon emissions, improved air quality, and reduced dependence on imported fuels.

“Almost immediately, EV Taxi will create new employment opportunities for skilled drivers and support staff,” Mosope said.

“We are also looking to collaborate with interested stakeholders to promote local manufacturing and the assembly of Nigerian-made electric and hybrid cars, providing a great boost to Nigeria’s automotive industry.”

Mosope is a serial entrepreneur with successful, trailblazing ventures in the tech, media, and hospitality industries. The launch of EV Taxi is a testament to the young entrepreneur’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

“As a patriotic and forward-thinking organization, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, and we are confident that our pioneering efforts will inspire other players in the transport industry to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Nigeria,” the CEO said.

But an ambitious goal like this would require a lot of support and partnership to succeed, as Mosope himself has admitted:

“Successful implementation requires collaboration with strategic partners, both in the private and public sectors. We’re open to partnerships with manufacturers, energy providers, charging infrastructure developers, and government agencies committed to climate change and renewable energy. Together, we will shape a more sustainable and progressive future for Nigeria.”

