The Nigerian equity market saw an increase of N441 billion as trading activities closed with a positive sentiment from investors.

The All-Share Index attained an uptick of 1.33% to end the day at 61,523.57 points, reversing the previous day’s record of 60,715.04 points.

The trading session ended with a remarkable increase of N441 billion (1.33%) in the market value of shares, reaching N33.5 trillion. This was a notable improvement from the previous session’s N33.06 trillion.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 61,523.57 points

% Day Change: 1.33%

% YTD: +20.04%

Market Cap: N33.50 trillion

Volume Traded: 846.3 million

Value: N10.31 billion

Deals: 9,815

How Stocks Performed

The market closed on a high note today, with LEARNAFRICA rising to 9.97% and leading the gainers, while NSLTECH fell by 10.00% and topped the losers. FBNH was the most active stock by volume at the end of the trading session.

The market trade value declined by 15.56% today, as shares worth N10.31 billion were exchanged, compared to N12.21 billion in the previous session.

Deals closed in the market for the day decreased from the 12,194 reported in the session the day before to 9,815 deals.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

The best performers of the day were LEARNAFRICA, GOLDBREW, and CHELLARAM, with increases of 9.97%, 9.95%, and 9.77% respectively.

Reversely, the worst performers of the day were NSLTECH, MBENEFIT, and LASACO, which all plunged by 10.00%. These stocks dragged down the market and erased some of the gains made by other sectors.

Top Traded Stocks

Today’s trading volume of 846.3 million shares was lower than yesterday’s volume of 1.11 billion, indicating a decrease in the level of trading activity.

The most traded stocks in today’s market were FBNH, TRANSCORP, and ACCESSCORP, with trading volumes of 89.24 million, 89.23 million, and 85.91 million units respectively.

The value traded of the top three companies on the stock market today were FBNH with N1.65 billion, ACCESSCORP with N1.54 billion, and UBA with N749.77 million.

SWOOTs Watch

The market value of Swoot increased significantly due to the positive performance of four major companies: BUA CEMENT, GTCO, ZENITH BANK, and MTN NIGERIA. They rose by 9.44%, 2.56%, 0.59%, and 0.37% respectively.

DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, and BUA FOODS maintained their prices in the market today. They did not experience any fluctuations and ended the day at the same level as yesterday.

FUGAZ

The top five banks in the country boosted the stock market with their gains. ACCESS HOLDINGS led the pack with a 4.37% increase, followed by UBA with 2.75%, GTCO with 2.56%, ZENITH BANK with 0.59% and FCMB with 0.36%.