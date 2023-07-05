HFM is a leading multi-asset broker in the Forex industry, providing traders with a range of tools and platforms to ensure their trading success.

But how does this broker stack up against other top brokers like Exness, Pepperstone and AvaTrade?

Here, we take a closer look at the trading conditions offered by HFM that make this broker stand out.

HFM regulation – how does this broker compare in terms of security?

HFM was founded in 2009 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is part of the HF Markets Group (IBC 2015 registration number 22747). The company’s licence covers a wide range of services, including commercial, financial, and trade activities.

Furthermore, the broker is licenced to offer instructional and account management services regarding CFD trading on currencies, commodities, indices, and other financial instruments.

Several regulators oversee the company’s operations: the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority UK), the DFSA (Dubai Financial Supervisory Authority), the FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority South Africa), the FSA (Financial Services Authority Seychelles), and the CMA Capital Markets Authority (Kenya).

Trading conditions – is HFM competitive?

A high level of competitiveness can be attributable to HFM’s trading conditions. Clients can utilise numerous extremely profitable trading strategies and test the performance of the accounts and platforms thanks to low spreads and leverage of up to 1:2000.

The spread varies according to market conditions, with the lowest starting at 0.0 pips.

Trading accounts – does HFM offer a good variety for traders?

Aside from the demo account, HFM provides four different types of live accounts. Investors can also open a PAMM account. HFcopy is also on the list for individuals who want to focus on copy trading.

Trading platforms and tools – does HFM offer enough for you to analyse the markets?

Clients can access MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in a variety of forms, including mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

In addition, HFM has a plethora of useful tools at its disposal, including:

Premium Trader Tools bundle – the set is designed for MT4/5 terminals and opens up new trading chances regardless of the client’s trading tactics.

Advanced Insights is another useful analytical tool for assessing volatility when dealing with big amounts of data.

Clients can also receive trading indications via SMS messaging.

HFM: our verdict – how does this broker stack up?

When compared to other top brokers, HFM allows practically every client to select a type of account with conditions that best suit their budget and ambitions. Furthermore, the choice of analytical tools is excellent, and their application considerably increases trade quality.

HFM also prioritises educational content for both rookie and experienced traders. The availability of large incentives and free VPS (Virtual Private Server) for seamless and effective trading regardless of your internet connection quality would be a welcome addition to the already appealing trading circumstances. HFM also offers a variety of trading platforms, including mobile versions.

