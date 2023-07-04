Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Diageo’s Global Talent Director, Ms. Joan Hodgins as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2023.

The Company also announced the retirement of Mr Dayalan Nayager from his position as a member of its Board of Directors effective June 30, 2023.

This was contained in a statement made available to Nairametrics by the brewery firm.

The company noted that the Board changes follow recent developments within the organization’s parent company Diageo Plc, to allow Mr Dayalan Nayager to assume expanded responsibilities at the Executive Group Management level.

It noted that the appointment of Ms Hodgins will also see the strengthening of the Board with the vast experience she brings to the Board in the area of human resources management, people, and talent while also improving diversity on the Board.

Speaking on the announcement, Guinness Nigeria’s Board Chair, Dr. Omobola Johnson noted that these changes within the organization are in line with the business’s growth ambitions for ensuring the long-term competitiveness of Guinness Nigeria.

“Mr Nayager has contributed in no small measure to the success of Guinness Nigeria Plc. while serving as Board Vice-Chair and non-executive director in the last year. The Board is grateful for his service to the company and even more excited to see him take on newer challenges and responsibilities in different capacities within Diageo,” the company said.

Profile of Ms Hodgins

According to the company, Ms Hodgins, currently Diageo’s Global Talent Director, brings to the Board extensive experience in human resource management having previously held senior HR roles across North America, Australia, and Europe, and within Global Talent and Leadership Development.

She is a business leader and a chartered occupational psychologist who joined Diageo in 2002 and is well-known for her deep passion for unleashing the power of purpose and performance to help people and businesses grow.

Speaking on the appointment of Ms Hodgins, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, John Musunga said:

“Guinness Nigeria Plc is pleased with this appointment reaffirming its commitment to diversity and inclusion at the highest echelon of the business. The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Ms Hodgins’ invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in delivering sustainable, stronger performance and improved stakeholders’ value.”

“Ms Hodgins as Vice Board Chair complements our board perfectly because of her unmatched skills and experiences, and we are confident she will provide the right leadership and valuable perspectives we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders.

The company noted that Ms Hodgins joins the Guinness Nigeria Board on 1st July 2023 and the appropriate notification of her appointment as well as Mr Nayager’s retirement has been sent to the Nigeria Exchange as required by extant regulations.