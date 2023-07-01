Rihanna, the Barbadian singer and Fenty billionaire has earned $40 million by achieving 1 billion streams for each of her 10 songs on Spotify, despite not releasing a new album since 2016.

This accomplishment follows Rihanna’s viral Super Bowl halftime performance, where she proudly revealed her pregnancy with her second child.

Rihanna’s estimated earnings of $40 million are based on Spotify’s average payout per stream of $0.003-$0.005, with each song generating $4 million in revenue. Her success is further bolstered by her Fenty Beauty brand, which contributed significantly to her overall net worth of $1.7 billion.

Seven years since her last album release, Rihanna, the self-made Fenty billionaire and Barbadian singer, has accomplished a groundbreaking feat by earning $40 million from recording 1 billion streams for each of her 10 songs on Spotify.

The 34-year-old singer, known for her hit “Halo,” didn’t shy away from celebrating her achievement. In a tweet, she proudly proclaimed,

“Bad gal bili.’ Wit no new album…lemme talk my sh*t ,” accompanied by a winking emoji and her country’s flag.”

This remarkable accomplishment by the “Umbrella” singer is truly astounding, considering her last album, “Anti,” was released in 2016.

How Rihanna achieved 1 billion streams on Spotify

According to the Daily Mail, this monumental achievement follows Rihanna’s viral Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, during which the former Fenty CEO proudly displayed her baby belly, revealing her pregnancy with her second child.

Based on an analysis by Nairametrics, Rihanna’s incredible success has earned her a mouth-gaping $40 million.

This estimate is based on the fact that Spotify reportedly pays an average of $0.003-$0.005 per stream, as reported by Ditto Music.

Thus, with $0.004 per stream multiplied by 1 billion streams, each song amounts to $4 million. Considering she achieved this feat with 10 songs, the total estimated earnings amount to $40 million.

Following the release of her sixth album in 2016, Rihanna ventured into the world of beauty by founding Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Today, Fenty Beauty is widely regarded as one of the best makeup and skincare lines on the market.

What you need to know

In 2005, Rihanna made her career debut with “Music of the Sun.” However, it was in 2007 with the release of her album “Good Girl Gone Bad” that she gained widespread recognition.

Her single “Umbrella” earned her the first Grammy award of her career. With an impressive collection of awards, including 9 Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 6 Guinness World Records, Rihanna became the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

Expanding her influence through Fenty, Rihanna was recognized as a self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2021, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

She is currently the second-richest musician in the world and the youngest self-made billionaire.

In a previous report by Nairametrics, it was revealed that the Fenty brand contributes significantly to her fortune, amounting to $1.4 billion, while the remainder comes from her stake in her lingerie company, valued at an estimated $270 million.