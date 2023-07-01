The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied plans to increase the pump price of petrol to N700 per litre nationwide.

The Chairman of IPMAN Southwest Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, emphasized that the price of petrol would not exceed the current selling price.

Tajudeen explained that the slight increase in pump price was due to transportation costs, but assured Nigerians that petrol would still be affordable for the masses. He also stated that the highest price in Lagos should be around N550 per litre.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of IPMAN Southwest Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

They urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, stating that the price would not be more than what is being sold.

Fake news

The Chairman of IPMAN Southwest Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, stressed that the price of the product would not be more than what is being sold presently, and praised President Bola Tinubu for removing the subsidy on petrol adding that it was long overdue, he said:

“Even in the PIA bill, it has been clearly stated that the subsidy must be removed. So, I want to commend him for removing the subsidy and I want to say that we are in support totally. This is because the subsidy was a scam.”

Why the change in Pump Price

The IPMAN chief added that the slight increase in pump price was because of the transportation cost and that Nigerians should be at rest as the commodity will not be out of reach for the masses, he added:

“I want to disabuse the mind of the people that they should not panic about it, there is no cause for alarm, we are in control and there is nothing like that.

“So, people should be rest assured that there is no way they can buy petrol more than the price it is being sold now. If we look at the price from NNPC retail limited, which is an integral part of NNPC limited, they have more advantages than independent marketers and major marketers. It was the retail price that they announced they had never given a specific price to the independent marketers. However, I have read what somebody put into the paper, it is just speculation it is not a reality. Nothing like that I want to assure the masses.”

“There is no how the price can go to N700 as we speak, because even if the FX is N700 or N800 that has not nothing to take the price of petroleum from N500 to N700,” Tajudeen said.

The IPMAN chief stated that the product had been deregulated, hence the differential in prices was due to transportation as it is related to location, adding that If you are moving products within Lagos the price may not be more than N300,000 but if you are moving up to Ibadan or there about it could be as much as N500,000.