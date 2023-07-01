Harde Business School (hardeverse.org), a leading institution in driving educational transformation in Africa, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Expert-Led Courses (ELC) on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

These courses are specially designed to meet the needs of all you creatives and business professionals in today’s fast-paced world.

The Expert-Led Courses are led by industry trailblazers who have made a mark in the creative and professional scenes. They’ve crafted these courses to tackle the rising demand from individuals and brands who want to stay ahead of the game.

Harde has partnered with renowned experts to develop top-notch courses that enable learners to acquire invaluable skills and knowledge in the 21st Century. Among these distinguished facilitators are: Abubakar Suleiman, the visionary CEO of Sterling Bank PLC; Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head of Sterling Bank PLC; Mosunmola Nicole Akinwande, the mastermind behind IPC Events; Mai Atafo, CEO of ATAFO; Dr. Kaffy Shafau (Kaffydance); Josh Alfred (Josh2Funny); Johnny Drille; Ife Durosinmi Etti, CEO of Herconomy, and many others.

These Expert-Led courses include Fashion in the 21st Century, Disruptive Leadership, The Art of Negotiation, The Events Planners Blueprint, Community Building, Business of Comedy, and The Business of Dance, among other lit options. Our accomplished facilitators, like Abubakar Suleiman, Obinna Ukachukwu, Mosunmola Nicole Akinwande (MNA), Ife Durosinmi Etti, Josh2funny, Kaffy, and Johnny Drille, are legends and are sharing their wisdom and lessons learned from their own journeys.

We had a major reveal of the ELCs during our community event in May, celebrating our first year at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada. The event was off the chain, with our incredible facilitators dropping incredible insights in areas like Fashion, Music, Content Creation, Events Planning, Dance, and Community Building.

As the second half of the year 2023 unveils, it’s game time! The importance of capitalizing on these educational resources is more crucial than ever. The next six months will be a rollercoaster of challenges and opportunities, but it’s up to you to ride the wave. With our ELC, Micro Courses, and MBA Program, Harde has got you covered to upgrade your skills and stay ahead of the game in this ever-evolving business world. Our meticulously guided programs offer practical, real-world insights, and a view of your field of interest from the lens of verified experts.

What’s more, our online platform offers a slick, seamless, and interactive learning experience. You’ll get access to a treasure trove of resources with the most dynamic interactive elements like videos, quizzes, and personalized feedback. Harde assures the most remarkable learning experience, but you don’t have to take our word for it, you can check out the platform for yourself. Our catalogue caters to a range of exciting courses, from “Fashion Forward” and “Disruptive Leadership” to “The Negotiation Playbook” and “The Events Planners Blueprint“. With the likes of Abubakar Sulieman, Obinna Ukachukwu, Johnny Drille, Mai Atafo, Dr Kaffy Shafau and Ife Durosinmi-Etti guiding you, you’ll be learning from the very best.

Don’t be left out of the buzz! Join the hard reverse community and enrol for an ELC now.

Click here to “Enroll For An Expert-Led Course”.