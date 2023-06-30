The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bullish in the last trading session for June 2023.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 1.43% higher to close at 60,968.27 index points as against 60,108.86 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N468 billion to close at N33.198 trillion, 1.43% higher than the N32.730 trillion recorded in previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 60,968.27 points

% Day Change: +1.43%

% YTD: +18.96%

Market Cap: N33.198 trillion

Volume Traded: 998.08 million

Value: N15.95 billion

Deals: 10,580

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as PZ Cussons (10.00%) led gainers, Pharmdeko (-10.00%) led losers while Access Holdings was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was 29.67% higher than the previous day’s session as 998.08 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

PZ Cussons, Eterna, and LearnAfrica led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.95%, and +9.93% respectively.

Meanwhile, Pharmdeko, Cornerst, and Guineains led the top losers’ chart as they lost -10.00%, -9.09%, and -8.70% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 998.08 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 769.70 million traded from the previous day’s session.

Access Holdings led the chart in terms of volume as 225.06 million units were traded.

FCMB (97.17 million) and UBA (90.63 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, Access Holdings (N4.14 billion) led the chart followed by GTCO (N2.69 billion) and Zenith Bank (N2.53 billion) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as Zenith Bank (0.74%), MTN Nigeria (2.32%), GTCO (1.74%), and Airtel Africa (4.75%) closed positive.

Dangote Cement (-0.87%) closed negative while both BUA Cement and BUA FOODS closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks all saw positive trading sessions as GTCO (1.74%), UBA (0.41%), Access Holdings (5.06%) and Zenith Bank (0.74%), FBN Holdings (0.29%) all closed positive.