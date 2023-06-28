In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration public has been declared, and many Nigerians now have the opportunity to take time off work and spend quality time with family and friends.

However, with recent economic changes including the removal of fuel subsidies and soaring inflation, it is crucial to seek out affordable ways to make the most of this holiday season. This Sallah holiday, take advantage of your free time to enjoy some captivating movies on Netflix.

Whether you are in the mood for humor, action, or thought-provoking dramas, there is something for everyone.

Nairametrics has curated a list of the best movies on Netflix that will make this Sallah holiday a thrilling experience while spending time with loved ones over a sumptuous meal. These selections were made based on reviews, trends from Netflix, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb ratings.

Material (2012)

If you are in the mood for some humor, “Material” tells the story of a young boy named Cassim who pursues a career in stand-up comedy while balancing family obligations.

Directed by Craig Freimond, the movie reflects the emotional turmoil of choosing between upholding family expectations and forging a new path. “Material” is rated 13+ and is suitable for watching at home. It has received several wins and nominations, including the SAFTA Golden Horn for Best Achievement in Cinematography Feature Film.

Fauda (2015)

For those inclined towards action-packed movies with heightened suspense, “Fauda” is a total treat! This four-part series tells the story of a retired Israeli agent who is called back to duty to confront a Palestinian enemy from the past. Although based on true events, it is not a true story. Starring Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Neta Garty, and others, “Fauda” has garnered 13 wins and 8 nominations, according to IMDb.

Facing Mecca (2017)

Directed by Jan-Erick Mack, “Facing Mecca” is a short film that tells the solemn story of a widower determined to bury his Muslim wife according to the correct Islamic customs but encounters Swiss bureaucracy. Rated 7/10 on IMDb, this movie takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Ali’s Wedding (2017)

“Ali’s Wedding” is a heartwarming family movie that captures the realities of arranged marriage. The musically gifted son of a cleric gets entangled in a web of lies and must decide whether to follow his heart or take the easier path. Directed by Jeffrey Walker, this movie has received 8 wins and 23 nominations, as seen on the IMDb website.

Adu (2020)

“Adu” is a Spanish movie that vividly depicts the current trends of immigration to Europe and the refugee crisis. With 9 wins and 25 nominations, this film mirrors the harsh realities faced by refugees. It is a great choice for movie lovers who enjoy stories of heroism and the determination to survive. The main character, played by Moustapha Oumarou, elicits heartfelt emotions. Directed by Salvador Calvo, “Adu” has been described by Rotten Tomatoes as a “survival adventure filled with intrigue.”