The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in a press briefing by its Director-General Prof. Christianah Adeyeye has notified the public of the safety of noodles made in Nigeria. According to her, noodles made in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

Background to the story

The notice comes on the heels of recalls of Indomie instant noodles “Special Chicken flavour” by the Ministries of Health in Taiwan and Malaysia on account of the alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

The NAFDAC D.G. noted that the agency swung into action immediately after receiving the report. According to her

“As soon as we received the news of the product recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan, I immediately requested the Director, of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition to carry out an investigation and random sampling of Indomie instant noodles (and the seasonings) from the production facilities and extend the investigation to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale to Nigerians.

This is even though imported noodles are not expected to be sold in Nigeria because NAFDAC does not register imported noodles as a result of the ban (import prohibition) by the Nigerian government many years ago to foster local production.”

Results of the investigation

She clarified that results from the agency’s investigation reveals that there was no evidence of ethylene oxide or any of its derivatives in the samples and the presence of Mycotoxin and the heavy metals were within the internationally acceptable limit.

Process of investigation

On the methodology of the investigation, the NAFDAC boss explained that 114 samples of instant noodles and their seasoning were collected from factories and markets in Lagos, Kano and Abuja.

In her words,

“Samples of chicken-flavoured instant noodles of various brands and the season­ings were drawn from the produc­tion facilities across the country. This was to ensure that the investigation was robust, cover­ing other instant noodles brands manufactured in Nigeria, besides Indomie, the implicated brand.”

“The Post Marketing Surveil­lance Division also visited mar­kets/retail outlets in the major cities of Lagos, Abuja, and Kano and drew samples of instant noo­dles for laboratory analysis.”

“The samples drawn from pro­duction facilities and trade were properly packaged and delivered in good condition to our Central Laboratory, Oshodi, Lagos, where analytical activities commenced immediately by international standards and meth­ods of analysis”

She further clarified that noodles made in Nigeria are safe for consumption.