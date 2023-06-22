- Afreximbank launches its suite of five digital platforms.
The Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a suite of five digital platforms was officially inaugurated by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
The inauguration took place during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Accra. It also included presentations on the services provided by each platform and a panel discussion featuring the heads of these platforms.
The ATG is a suite of five digital platforms that serve as a unified interface to enhance the bank’s ability to fulfil its mandate.
These platforms are designed to provide essential services, support African trade, and facilitate the implementation of the AfCFTA.
The digital ecosystem of the ATG includes the following platforms: MANSA, the due diligence platform; Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS); TRADAR Club; Africa Trade Exchange (ATEX); and ATG Connect.
What they said
Ms Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President of Intra-African Trade Bank at Afreximbank, inaugurated the ATG.
Awani emphasized that Afreximbank’s digital transformation is a strategic response to address Africa’s key challenges and promote economic prosperity through the application of digital technologies and business models.
- “The ATG will answer the needs of businesses, governments, and stakeholders by enabling trade, commerce, and investment.
- “With the ATG, customers could complete all their transactions within one window”.
According to her, each platform within the ATG has been developed to address specific challenges and barriers encountered in African trade and investment. Awani commended the hard work of colleagues and partners in successfully bringing these platforms from concept to reality.
Awani further stated that the ATG is a customer-centric initiative to consolidate results, maximize efficiency, and generate higher synergistic value.
The ATG is expected to accelerate regional integration, expand market access, and stimulate the digital economy in Africa.
About the five digital platforms under ATG
- MANSA, Africa’s due diligence platform, provides essential primary data for conducting customer due diligence on African entities, financial institutions, corporations, and SMEs. It also offers information on investment in Africa, country profiles, and traded products and services.
- PAPSS was adopted by the African Union Heads of State in 2019 as the payment and settlement system to facilitate intra-African trade in national currencies. It currently operates from Cairo and contributes to financial integration across the continent.
- TRADAR Club is a member-driven network that empowers international businesses and executives to transform trade and investments in Africa. Members gain access to trusted trade intelligence, advisory services, digital tools, and networking opportunities through this platform.
- ATEX, a B2B and B2G e-commerce platform, enables small, medium, and large African businesses to tap into new markets within the continent. It facilitates supply chain optimization and bulk procurement of essential commodities, ensuring transparent access to suppliers.
- ATG Connect serves as a platform that connects business service providers across Africa, specifically in the freight and logistics sector. It offers seamless connectivity and matching of freight and logistics requests with providers listed on the platform. Customers can obtain competitive quotes for pickup and delivery services throughout Africa.
