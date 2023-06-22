Afreximbank launches its suite of five digital platforms.

The Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a suite of five digital platforms was officially inaugurated by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The inauguration took place during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Accra. It also included presentations on the services provided by each platform and a panel discussion featuring the heads of these platforms.

The digital ecosystem of the ATG includes the following platforms: MANSA, the due diligence platform; Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS); TRADAR Club; Africa Trade Exchange (ATEX); and ATG Connect.

What they said

Ms Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President of Intra-African Trade Bank at Afreximbank, inaugurated the ATG.

Awani emphasized that Afreximbank’s digital transformation is a strategic response to address Africa’s key challenges and promote economic prosperity through the application of digital technologies and business models.

“The ATG will answer the needs of businesses, governments, and stakeholders by enabling trade, commerce, and investment.

“With the ATG, customers could complete all their transactions within one window”.

According to her, each platform within the ATG has been developed to address specific challenges and barriers encountered in African trade and investment. Awani commended the hard work of colleagues and partners in successfully bringing these platforms from concept to reality.

Awani further stated that the ATG is a customer-centric initiative to consolidate results, maximize efficiency, and generate higher synergistic value.

The ATG is expected to accelerate regional integration, expand market access, and stimulate the digital economy in Africa.

About the five digital platforms under ATG