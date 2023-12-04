The President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, has been named FORBES AFRICA magazine 2023 Person.

According to a statement the recognition was conferred during an award ceremony in Cairo, Egypt. The award event featured the unveiling of FORBES AFRICA’s December 2023/January 2024 edition, showcasing Prof. Oramah as the cover personality.

Dr Rakesh Wahi, the Founder and Publisher of FORBES AFRICA, alongside Roberta Naicker, the Managing Director, underscored that the award acknowledges the achievements of outstanding Africans dedicated to the continent’s development.

Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA, described Prof. Benedict Oramah as a true pan-Africanist, highlighting his three-decade career at Afreximbank.

During an interview, Methil emphasized Prof. Oramah’s exceptional track record, boundless enthusiasm, passion, and significant contributions to Africa’s economic development.

Methil further elaborated on Oramah’s visionary leadership, citing the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as a historic cross-border payment initiative in local African currencies.

She commended his resilience as a risk-taker and his articulate vision for a new united Africa.

What you should know

The FORBES AFRICA Person of The Year nominations involve submissions from the magazine’s editorial and research teams, including journalists from various African bureaus.

After a comprehensive Africa-wide review of prominent contributors, Prof. Oramah emerged as the unanimous winner for 2023.

This accolade adds Prof. Benedict Oramah to a roster of past recipients, including Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Dr. James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group; Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group; Mohammed Dewji, President of MeTL Group; and Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector of South Africa.

In addition to the FORBES AFRICA Person of The Year award, President Oramah was honoured with the Zik Prize in Professional Leadership in November.

Under his leadership, Afreximbank has been spearheading noteworthy projects. For instance, the bank recently signed a $150 million trade finance facility agreement, under the Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa with United Bank for Africa.