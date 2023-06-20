- The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a positive close as the All-Share Index gained 0.16%.
- The market capitalization of equities gained N51 billion, resulting in a 0.16% gain from the previous trading session.
- Academy Plc (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.16% higher to close at 59,110.02 index points as against 59,014.85 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N51 billion to close at N32.185 trillion, a 0.16% gain compared to the N32.134 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as Academy Plc (10.00%) led gainers, CILEASING (-10.00%) led losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Trading volume also decreased by -34.05% from the previous day’s session as N588.85 million units of shares were traded today.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 59,110.02 points
- Previous ASI: 59,014.85 points
- % Day Change: +0.16%
- % YTD: +15.33%
- Market Cap: N32.185 trillion
- Volume Traded: 588.85 million
- Value: N8.96 billion
- Deals: 8,272
NGX TOP GAINERS
- ACADEMY gained 10.00% to close at N1.98 per share
- CHAMS gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share
- GUINEAINS gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share
- SKYAVN gained 10.00% to close at N7.70 per share
- LEARNAFRCA gained 9.92% to close at N2.66 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CILEASING was down by -10.00% to close at N4.05 per share
- CORNERS was down by -9.82% to close at N1.01 per share
- NSLTECH was down by -8.70% to close at N0.42 per share
- VERITASKAP was down by -8.70% to close at N0.21 per share
- RTBRISCOE was down by -8.11% to close at N0.34 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 78,511,818
- GTCO 65,398,595
- TRANSCORP 33,706,038
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N2,107,188,787
- UBA N907,474,129
- ACCESSCORP N466,626,957
Leave a Reply