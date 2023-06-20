The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a positive close as the All-Share Index gained 0.16%.

The market capitalization of equities gained N51 billion, resulting in a 0.16% gain from the previous trading session.

Academy Plc (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.16% higher to close at 59,110.02 index points as against 59,014.85 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N51 billion to close at N32.185 trillion, a 0.16% gain compared to the N32.134 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as Academy Plc (10.00%) led gainers, CILEASING (-10.00%) led losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume also decreased by -34.05% from the previous day’s session as N588.85 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,110.02 points

Previous ASI: 59,014.85 points

% Day Change: +0.16%

% YTD: +15.33%

Market Cap: N32.185 trillion

Volume Traded: 588.85 million

Value: N8.96 billion

Deals: 8,272

NGX TOP GAINERS

ACADEMY gained 10.00% to close at N1.98 per share

CHAMS gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share

GUINEAINS gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

SKYAVN gained 10.00% to close at N7.70 per share

LEARNAFRCA gained 9.92% to close at N2.66 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CILEASING was down by -10.00% to close at N4.05 per share

CORNERS was down by -9.82% to close at N1.01 per share

NSLTECH was down by -8.70% to close at N0.42 per share

VERITASKAP was down by -8.70% to close at N0.21 per share

RTBRISCOE was down by -8.11% to close at N0.34 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 78,511,818

GTCO 65,398,595

TRANSCORP 33,706,038

TOP 3 BY VALUE