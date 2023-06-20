Boom DAO Launches Wrapped-eNaira on Ethereum, Facilitating Fast and Easy Movement of Money in and out of Nigeria

In the wake of the introduction of a unified dollar rate and bid to make doing business in Nigeria easy and faster, Boom DAO is introducing Wrapped-eNaira (WeNGN) on the Ethereum blockchain to make the movement of large sums of money within and outside Nigeria easier and faster.

WeNGN is an open-source and permission-less version of the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”), the eNaira. WeNGN brings fiat-level liquidity from Africa’s largest economy and most crypto-centric population into the Ethereum ecosystem. WeNGN is pegged 1:1 to the eNaira. Therefore, one WeNGN equals one eNaira which equals one Naira.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Olatunji of Heavyweight Media, the PR Agency, he said Nigerians and foreign businesses can now move money abroad without limit.

‘WeNGN will enable Nigerians to pay for international goods, services, and subscriptions (Netflix, etc) in Naira, Foreign businesses, and Nigerian holidaymakers to repatriate their funds abroad seamlessly and without limits and Everybody to portably take their Naira with them globally and cash out in any currency worldwide.

To summarise, the Wrapped eNaira creates global liquidity and utility for the Naira making it a currency that is acceptable for trades outside of Nigeria’.



According to Mr. Peter Alfred-Adekeye, who explains the technicalities, the founder of Boom says, WeNGN can be used by foreign companies operating in Nigeria and other African countries to repatriate their earnings abroad without relying on banks for foreign exchange.

The Wrapped eNaira (WeNGN) extends the utility of the eNaira, the CBDC of Africa’s largest economy and most crypto-centric population, into the Ethereum ecosystem, from where it can be lent, borrowed, swapped, yield-farmed, used in liquidity pools, or integrated into smart contracts.

Some of the benefits of the Wrapped eNaira include, but are not limited to: WeNGN onboards eNaira into the ERC-20 format, enabling its integration into Ethereum smart contracts, WeNGN can be used in DeFi for lending, borrowing, token-swapping, yield-farming, and in liquidity pools.

WeNGN allows holders to swap it into other ERC-20 tokens such as WBTC, WETH, MTCN, USDT, USDC, and more. WeNGN enables global institutional traders and investors to access it and trade it. To learn more about the WeNGN, please visit https://wengn.network, and to learn more about Boom DAO, please visit https://www.boomdao.org ‘

Speaking further on the operational method of WeNGN, the founder, Mr. Peter says people just need to transfer or deposit whatever amount they want to repatriate, pay, move, or use into a dedicated account in Zenith Bank and they will get a token that will enable WeNGN to credit any account in any bank in the world.



Minting and Burning

WeNGN minting, distribution, and burning are managed on-chain by the Boom DAO as its custodian. As an open-source protocol, all WeNGN transactions are viewable publicly on the Ethereum blockchain and the DAO’s proof-of-reserves are published online in the interest of transparency, and these reserves guarantee 100% redeemability 24/7.

WeNGN can be exchanged for eNaira or Naira 1:1 via participating merchants worldwide and is available on decentralised exchanges like Uniswap from where it can be acquired with any ERC-20 token.

About Boom DAO and Wrapped eNaira.

The WeNGN initiative is led by Boom DAO, a community-driven, non-profit organisation, focused on making commerce more equitable by decentralising money. Boom DAO oversees the Boom Foundation, which is responsible for the Boom e-commerce without banking application, its native token the Multicoin (MTCN), and the global initiative to tokenise CBDCs starting with the WeNGN.

The Boom DAO is a permissionless, token-based membership DAO and the MTCN is also its governance token.

