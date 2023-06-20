The Nigerian Presidency has exempted the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from the dissolution of boards for federal government-owned entities.

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this exemption announcement on Tuesday evening.

The decision to dissolve boards for various government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and companies was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in accordance with constitutional powers and for the benefit of the public. However, NDLEA and NAFDAC have been exempted from this dissolution.

In a new development, the Nigerian Presidency has revealed that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have been exempted from the dissolution of boards for federal government-owned entities.

This exemption was made known by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday evening.

The decision to dissolve the boards of various government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and companies was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in accordance with constitutional powers and for the benefit of the public.

Exemption

The statement read that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced the release exemption of NDLEA and NAFDAC boards from dissolution, they added:

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-owned Companies,

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution .”

Backstory

The Presidency on Monday revealed that the dissolution includes the Code of Conduct Bureau, Council of State, Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Defence Council, National Economic Council, National Judicial Council, National Population Commission, National Security Council, Nigeria Police Council, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The statement also said that until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

Permanent Secretaries are directed to route such correspondences to Mr. President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Consequently, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are to ensure compliance with the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June 2023.

This is a developing story.