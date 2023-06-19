There are various AI tools which enable the generation of content for learning and research

This article will examine five of them namely: Consensus, QuillBot, Gradescope, Elicit, and Semantic Scholar

Although they are helpful, it is important to follow guidelines to avoid plagiarism and uphold ethical standards

Several artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT have transformed learning and research as well as accelerated different tasks, enhancing productivity, and providing valuable data.

However asides from ChatGPT, other tools such as Consensus, QuillBot, Gradescope, Elicit, and Semantic Scholar are renowned AI tools used extensively for content generation, creation, providing feedback,

Research and other tasks. These tools are free to use but have premium plans.

Although AI research tools enhance research and writing processes, it is essential to uphold academic integrity and ethical standards.

Here are the tools in detail:

This AI tool uses AI to find answers in scientific research.

You can find out what the research says in seconds with Consensus as it

democratizes expert knowledge and makes study findings accessible. It is powered by GPT-4 and utilizes machine learning and NLP to analyze web content, evaluate information, and provide insights.

By asking the “right questions,” an additional AI model examines publications and gathers relevant data supported by high-quality sources, resulting in well-founded findings.

QuillBot

As an AI writing assistant, QuillBot assists in creating high-quality content. Using NLP algorithms enhances grammar, style, and coherence while offering paraphrasing and sentence rewriting.

QuillBot’s AI-powered paraphrasing tool helps students and professionals rewrite, edit, and change the tone of their text to improve clarity and comprehension.

One of its key strengths lies in its ability to paraphrase and restate text, ensuring originality and preventing plagiarism. QuillBot also offers summaries, alternate phrasing suggestions, and diverse sentence constructions to improve readability and engagement.

Widely used in education, Gradescope is an AI-powered tool for grading and feedback. Automating the grading process, reduces instructors’ time and effort, employing machine-learning algorithms to decipher code, recognize handwriting, and provide detailed feedback.

Elicit uses machine learning to help you with your research: find papers, extract key claims, summarize, brainstorm ideas, and more.

It simplifies data gathering and analysis. While using NLP techniques, it extracts insights from unstructured data like polls, interviews, and social media posts. Researchers can analyze vast amounts of text, and identify trends, patterns, and sentiment.

With its user-friendly interface, Elicit enables researchers to design customized surveys, ensuring accurate data collection through features like branching, answer validation, and skip logic. Real-time analytics and visualizations further aid in data interpretation.

Semantic Scholar employs AI to analyze research papers, extract vital information, and generate contextually relevant recommendations. It helps researchers explore related works, identify emerging trends, and stay updated in their fields.

Semantic Scholar is a free, AI-powered research tool for scientific literature, based at the Allen Institute for AI.

There are other tools such as those mentioned above, however, when using these AI research tools, it is important to maintain moral standards and avoid plagiarism. Plagiarism refers to using someone else’s work or ideas without proper credit or permission. Give proper credit to others and ensure your work reflects your thoughts and understanding accurately. Follow these guidelines to prevent plagiarism and uphold ethical standards: