Key Highlights

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has introduced the use of its digital currency otherwise known as the eNaira as a payment option to recipients of diaspora remittance.

The apex bank said the move was part of its efforts to liberalize the payout of diaspora remittance.

This disclosure is contained in the CBN’s circular titled: “Operational Framework for eNaira Payment Option to Recipients of Diaspora Remittances,” addressed to the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and the public and signed by the bank’s Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji.

Nnaji said that the guidelines contained in the circular would facilitate the payment of proceeds of diaspora remittances to recipients who choose eNaira as a payment alternative.

eNaira payout to run concurrently with dollar payout.

CBN in the guideline said the IMTOs are required to apply for a one-time “No-Objection” to pay out in eNaira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank is also expected to provide account details where foreign currency from IMTOs shall be received.

The CBN however, stressed that the receipt of proceeds of diaspora remittance in eNaira remained optional, adding that the option of the digital currency payout shall run concurrently with the dollar payout.

How it will operate

The apex bank in the operating framework said that IMTOs are required to open merchant wallets through the CBN and pre-fund the CBN account with foreign currency.

The CBN will consequently fund the IMTO merchant wallet with the eNaira equivalent of the foreign currency earlier pre-funded by the IMTO.

The CBN further explained that the payment procedure shall involve a sender initiating a diaspora transfer with an IMTO of choice overseas providing details of the beneficiary’s wallet.

The IMTO then logs into the eNaira web wallet portal, debits its eNaira merchant wallet, and credits the beneficiary with the eNaira equivalent of the foreign currency sent at the origin at the I&E window rate.

Alternatively, the apex bank noted that IMTO could integrate with the eNaira portal from its platform via API provided by CBN and initiate the transfer of the eNaira equivalent of the foreign currency sent at the origin at the I&E window rate.

What you should know