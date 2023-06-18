Binance CEO issued a statement via his twitter account to say that “Binance Nigeria Limited is a scam.

This is coming few weeks after The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria had declared that Binance Nigeria is operating illegally in Nigeria.

Binance is a leading cryptocurrency platform in the world individuals use to trade cryptocurrencies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, June 18, declaring “Binance Nigeria Limited” a scam entity.

The brief statement, seen by Nairametrics, said, “Binance have issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity “Binance Nigeria Limited”. Don’t believe everything you read in the news.”

Binance have issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity "Binance Nigeria Limited". Don't believe everything you read in the news. 🤷‍♂️ — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria had stated that Binance Nigeria, a subsidiary of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is operating illegally in Nigeria as it is not registered or regulated by the SEC.

