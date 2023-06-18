Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF) has announced its call for applications for the 2023/24 cohort.

The Research Fellowships program aims to provide opportunities for health researchers in Africa. The program will run for three to nine months and will offer funding of up to £47,000 to selected participants.

The program will be conducted at a leading research institution in the UK, Europe, or Africa, with additional support provided at the participant’s home institution before and after the placement.

Who is eligible to apply?

Nairametrics understands the program is open to early career researchers, including research-active postdoctoral scientists and clinicians with higher qualifications, who are nationals of and employed in Africa.

To apply, researchers need to complete an application form inclusive of the submission of supporting documents via their online portals.

Applicants are also expected to discuss plans with their employers and host organizations as regards their career development.

The program requires the consent of sponsors and senior individuals in their organization.

In the contained document AREF notes it does not reimburse the salary of participants to their employing organization during the placement. However, reasonable accommodation, travel, and training costs will be supported.

Nairametrics readers who are interested in applying have up till 13:00 GMT, 14 September 2023 to apply.

Feedback for applicants is expected to be by March 2023 while the actual fellowship will commence between July 2024 and no later than December 2024.

Check out the important links below to apply

Read the following

Application documents:

Check here for more details

Please note that the following content is not a paid advertorial. At Nairametrics, we strive to provide valuable information that we believe will benefit our readers by helping them discover useful opportunities.