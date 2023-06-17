The Bola Tinubu administration abolished fuel subsidies, leading Nigerians to explore alternatives for fuel, especially for powering generators.

Nairametrics reported that using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a more cost-effective option for generator usage compared to petrol in Nigeria.

Individuals can convert their generators to run on LPG with the help of a qualified generator mechanic. The conversion involves replacing the fuel carburetor with a hybrid carburetor that allows the generator to function on both petrol and gas.

The Bola Tinubu administration recently abolished fuel subsidies, prompting Nigerians to seek alternatives for fuel, particularly in powering generators.

Nairametrics reported that using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, is a more cost-effective option compared to petrol for generator usage in Nigeria.

Nairametrics conducted further investigations, which revealed that individuals can convert their generators to run on LPG with the assistance of a qualified generator mechanic. Eze Emmanuel Victor, a gas dealer and owner of St. James Investment Limited advises employing the same professional who has been servicing the generator as they possess a better understanding of its mechanics.

Eze collaborates with an in-house generator mechanic and oversees the conversion process of generators in the Egbeda area of Lagos State. Over the past three days, his team successfully converted 31 generators to operate on LPG, with additional orders coming in from outside Lagos.

During a conversation with Nairametrics regarding the costs and requirements of converting a generator to run on LPG, Eze explained that the conversion simply entails replacing the carburetor. He emphasized that a petrol generator’s fuel carburetor must be swapped with a hybrid carburetor that enables the generator to function on both petrol and gas, depending on the user’s preference.

Therefore, individuals planning to convert their generator to run on gas will need a gas cylinder, its accompanying components (hose, regulator), and a hybrid carburetor that facilitates operation with either petrol or gas.

More insights

According to Eze, 12.5kg of LPG can conveniently serve generators with capacities between 2kVA and 11kVA. However, there are different run times for each capacity. He provided an example with a 2.5kVA generator that can run for 1 week and 3 days if it runs for an average of 6 hours per day.

Also, a 7.5kVA generator can run on 12.5kg LPG for an average of 1 week if it runs for 6 hours per day. Users can calculate the cost using the N500 to N800 per kg estimate. When the same duration is compared using current petrol prices (N488 to N570 per liter) the cost could go up to N10,000 to run the generator for 1 week and 3 days, which is an outrageous cost in current day Nigeria where people are battling a 22.41% inflation rate.

In terms of carburetor change, Eze told Nairametrics that there are big and small sizes of the hybrid carburetor, and the generator mechanic is in the best position to determine which is needed. According to him, the small hybrid carburetor with model number 02-36 is designed for generators with capacities between 2kVA and 3.6kVA and it costs N25,000.

The big hybrid carburetor with model number 038-11 is designed for generators with capacities between 3.8kVA and 11kVA and costs N30,000.

What you should know

Those who use gas to power their generators will experience a quieter operation, resulting in reduced noise levels. Additionally, gas-powered generators do not emit smoke, making them a cleaner alternative. Furthermore, regular oil changes can contribute to less frequent servicing requirements compared to petrol generators.