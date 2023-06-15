The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the unification of all segments of the forex market collapsing all windows into one.

Under the new system, market forces such as supply and demand will play a significant role in determining the exchange rate.

This means even those applying for BTA and PTA will also pay the official exchange rate at the I&E window.

Previously, there were different windows and a fixed exchange rate system in place. However, with the recent changes, the exchange rate will be determined through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, where transactions will be conducted.

Nairametrics tracked the various reactions to this announcement on social media as netizens expressed their views and how it affects them.

Reactions on Social Media

Oloye said that the naira float could lead to an increase in fuel prices. He said:

“An effect of the Naira float is an upward review of fuel price. The former prices were based on the old exchange rate. If NNPC has to source $ at 750. It’s impossible to keep the price at N500-570/L. The prices will add another 100 Nair Asan at least. Prepare to buy fuel at 650-700/L.”

Meanwhile, Akin Oyebode said the naira unification could cause short term-nairas discomfort but be beneficial in the long term. He said:

“Subsidy and the exchange rate peg gone in two weeks. PBAT’s economic agenda is well and truly on. It’ll be a bumpy ride for a few months for sure, but two necessary actions for long-term long-term macro and fiscal recovery done.”

A user called Foundational Yoruba Boy indicated that the unification of exchange rates would put an end to those who were profiting from the multiple exchange rates. He said:

“This exchange rate is very much like the subsidy regime. Few rich people put govt money in their pockets at the expense of everybody else. Now, we all buy fuel for the same amount and we all trade dollars for the same amount, no one is making obscene profit thru round-trippingputpocketsthe .”

This exchange rate is very much like the subsidy regime.

Few rich people putting govt money in their pocket at the expense of everybody else.

Mu’awiyyah Yusuf Muye is happy that there won’t be manipulation of the dollar anymore. He said:

“Nobody will cut corners to sell dollars again. That’s just great. Atleast there is no reason to manipulate the dollars the dollar against Naira again, but knowing Nigerians, May God help us.”

Oyemaja wants the restriction of naira cards to be lifted so dollar transactions can be made. He said:

“Can they at least remove the restrictions on naira cards to carry out dollar transactions for God’s sake.”

Finally, Hamma is concerned that floating the naira would lead to an increase. in the price of petrol. He said:

“If truly the Dollar is now on free float PMS can be 800 a litre the if dollar remains 750 Like I said before I am 100% in supportPMSthe PMS pms subsidy removal but totally against idea of floating the naira and living at the mercy of FX cartels Every responsible govt defend its currency.”

What You Should Know

According to the press release, part of the changes made by The Central Bank of Nigeria indicated that all foreign exchange transactions will now be conducted through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

This means even those applying for BTA and PTA will also pay the official exchange rate at the I&E window. The exchange rate in this window will be determined by market forces

So applications for medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, and SMEs would continue to be processed through deposit money banks.