In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the development of the ICT sector in Nigeria, inq. Digital Nigeria Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Valentine Chime, was named the ICT Personality of the Year, 2023, at the 14th edition of the prestigious Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Award ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria on May 27, 2023.

Established in 2009, Africa’s BoICT Merit and Leadership Awards is an annual event that honours individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian ICT sector. The coveted ICT personality of the year category, which is decided by the votes of ICT industry experts and media, recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence in the field of ICT.

In its fourteenth {14th}year, the awards has metamorphosed from BoIC Awards to Africa BoICT Merit and Leadership Awards.

According to the citation read at the event, Valentine Chime was chosen as the ICT Personality of the Year in recognition of his exceptional leadership in driving the growth and expansion of inq.Digital Nigeria, since he assumed leadership of the company in 2019. inq.Digital Nigeria is a global leader in Edge solutions, offering an extensive array of solutions including Edge Ai, IoT, SDN/NFV for Edge Cloud, Secure Access Services Edge, Elastic Edge and its widely acclaimed Edge Fabric service.

Under his expert guidance, the company has launched several innovative products and services that have helped businesses across different industries harness the power of digital technology. Furthermore, Valentine is a well-respected ICT thought leader whose engaging and insightful articles, speeches and contributions have helped shape the business and policy environment of Nigeria’s ICT sector.

This year’s event was doubly special for inq.Digital Nigeria as company was also awarded as the Enterprise Broadband Service Provider of the Year and Emerging Technology Company of the Year, in recognition of the company’s role in driving innovation and exceptional services which are powering Nigeria’s digital revolution.

Commenting on the awards, Valentine said, “It is an honour to receive this recognition from the BoICT.

I am even more elated by the awards received by inq.Digital Nigeria as they are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire team at inq.Digital Nigeria. We remain committed to using technology to drive innovation and growth in Nigeria and across Africa

About inq. Digital: inq. Digital is a leading-edge solutions provider with a strong presence in over six African countries, including Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and Malawi. The company delivers cutting-edge solutions across five major service categories: Edge AI Solutions, SDN/NFV Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Intelligent Connectivity. For more information, please visit: ng.inq.inc.