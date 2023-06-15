Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been summoned by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning. The invitation aims to address concerns related to ongoing investigations involving Bawa.

The suspension of Bawa was announced following serious allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

President Tinubu has suspended two heads of government agencies since assuming office. Bawa is the second official to face suspension over allegations of abuse of office. Previously, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was suspended, and an investigation into his activities was ordered.

The invitation according to the spokesman of the Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya, is aimed at addressing concerns related to ongoing investigations involving Bawa.

Background story

Recall that Nairametrics earlier reported that the EFCC chair was suspended indefinitely and was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The suspension was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, director of information, office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), as the suspension followed “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him”.

The statement read:

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr Abdul Rasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.”

On June 9, he suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ordered an investigation into his activities.

Emefiele has since been in the custody of the DSS “for some investigative reasons”.