The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from the office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

According to NTA, this follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him by some stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

This is coming barely 6 days after the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his subsequent arrest by the Department of State Security Service (DSS)

NTA stated that this is a developing story and will provide more details as they emerge.

What the FG is saying

According to a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Wednesday, the suspension is to allow for proper investigation into weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him while in office.

The statement from the Federal Government reads, “President Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”